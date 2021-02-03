Georgia State University has named outstanding students to the fall 2020 semester dean's list.
To be eligible for the dean's list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Students from your coverage area include:
- Chelsea Martin of Braselton, studying English
- Josette Sanchez of Jefferson, studying business economics
- Ashtyn Vickers of Hoschton, studying pre-psychology
- Alexis Henderson of Hoschton, studying political science
- Caroline Youngblood of Hoschton, studying studio
- Emmeline Bolling of Braselton, studying journalism
- Katherine Dimassi of Braselton, studying biological science
- Micayla St.Aude of Hoschton, studying film and media
- Kate Dryden of Hoschton, studying German
- Holly Hughes of Hoschton, studying managerial sciences
- Constance Shelton of Jefferson, studying pre-computer science
- Emily Perry of Hoschton, studying general studies
- Jessica Martinez of Hoschton, studying exploratory
- Peter Ly of Jefferson, studying sports administration
- Noah Kitchens of Braselton, studying film and media
- Alyssa Baker of Jefferson, studying sociology
- Kristen Blais of Hoschton, studying biological science
- Nicole Arevalo of Braselton, studying psychology
- Kyarelis Alvarado Ortiz of Hoschton, studying journalism
- Tyler Moore of Braselton, studying biological science
- Shaili Sanikapally of Hoschton, studying film and media
- Kristen Brown of Hoschton, studying interdisciplinary studies
- Quinten Hansen of Jefferson, studying music
