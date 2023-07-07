The following students have earned the distinction of dean's list at the Georgia Institute of Technology for spring 2023. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
- Zesheng Zhang of Hoschton
- Andrew Woo of Hoschton
- Nicholas Bergeron of Jefferson
- Sara Allen of Pendergrass
- Martin Still of Braselton
- Gracen Dutton of Jefferson
- Logan Knight of Jefferson
- Clara Romero of Hoschton
- Carolyn Braun of Hoschton
