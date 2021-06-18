The following students have earned the distinction of dean's list at the Georgia Institute of Technology for spring 2021:
- Kristen Alford of Jefferson.
- Nicholas Bergeron of Jefferson.
- Kyle Cangelosi of Hoschton.
- Nicholas Darby of Hoschton.
- Luke Harrison of Jefferson.
- Maximiliano Hernandez Guzman of Hoschton.
- Logan Knight of Jefferson.
- Blake Lathrop of Jefferson.
- Matthew Nilsen of Jefferson.
- Abigail Pawlowski of Hoschton.
- Ryan Roberts of Hoschton.
- Jeremy Webb of Hoschton.
- Zesheng Zhang of Hoschton.
This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
