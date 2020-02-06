The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 4,200 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 258th Commencement exercises December 13-14 at the McCamish Pavilion.
Among the graduates were:
- Luis Bordier, of Jefferson, bachelor of science in chemical and biomolecular engineering.
- Harold Jarrett, of Jefferson, bachelor of science in computer engineering.
- Victoria Kirchoffer, of Hoschton, bachelor of science in business administration.
- William Martin, of Braselton, bachelor of science in psychology.
- Nicholas Pinto, of Hoschton, bachelor of science in mathematics and bachelor of science in economics.
- Rodrigo Soares, of Hoschton, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.
- Morgan Wagoner, of Braselton, bachelor of science in literature, media and communication.
- Blake Zimbardi, of Braselton, bachelor of science in aerospace engineering.
