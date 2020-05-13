A Jackson County resident was among students who received degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin during spring commencement held May 2.
Teyah Giannetta, of Jefferson, received an undergraduate degree.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual commencement was held in lieu of the traditional in-person ceremony and was live-streamed via Facebook Live and YouTube. An in-person graduation ceremony is currently being planned for August 2020 in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center on the UT Martin campus.
