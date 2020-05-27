A Jackson County student received an award from the University of Tennessee at Martin in recognition of their achievements in scholarship and citizenship during the 2019-20 academic year.
Teyah Giannetta, of Jefferson, received the Outstanding Psychology Student Award.
UT Martin hosts an annual Honors Day Program in the spring to recognize each award recipient. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the in-person ceremony was canceled and awards were mailed to students.
