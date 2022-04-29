Although he's not getting a degree, a goldendoodle will walk at the upcoming Georgia College graduation, sporting his own commencement cap. Mo, a medical alert dog, will assist his student, Samantha Summerville of Flowery Branch, during commencement ceremonies in May.
Summerville, a nursing major, has Type 1 diabetes and had grown too accustomed to electronic alarms and failed to wake when her blood sugar levels became dangerously low. To assist her with this, Summerville brought Mo to campus freshman year. When he senses low blood sugar levels, the curly-haired pup puts a paw on Summerville’s leg and stares at her intently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.