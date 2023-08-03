Mary Helen Graveman, of Jefferson, was named to the 2022-23 dean's list at Lawrence University.
The dean's list is an annual honor roll of students demonstrating exemplary academic performance. The list is compiled at the end of the academic year once all grades have been recorded.
