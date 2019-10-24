Gum Springs Elementary School students who work with Casey Bray and Alison Stover recently rotated through “Expert Sessions” in the areas of music, technology and writing.
Students completed a survey expressing certain areas they are most interested in and developed questions they would ask experts in the fields of their choice. Next, local volunteers were invited to GSES to speak with students about their career, inspirations and held conversations centered around their topics of interest.
"In the coming weeks, students will use their insight to help motivate and apply information discussed to move forward with tasks in and outside of our challenge program, organizers state. "In addition, we are hopeful to have our guests return in the coming months to continue the mentoring process. Our goal is to give students more control over their educational journey and tailor instruction to achieve their aspirations and dreams."
Volunteers included: Jesse Connell, who works with robots (repairs and reprograms them); Tommy Habeeb, engineer; Dave Suggs, author; and Chris Peevy, musician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.