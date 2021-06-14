The Gum Springs Elementary School Relay for Life Team, led by LaShea Branton and Heather Backer, raised over $10,000 this year. The money was raised by selling various items at the district Relay for Life event and through faculty donations collected throughout the year.
The Jackson County Relay for Life event consisted of an auction, and GSES collected the most donations out of the participating teams this year. Several impressive items received high donations, including a guitar signed by Chris Stapleton.
“The Gum Springs Elementary School team is grateful to the community and the staff for all of the donations and efforts that were given for the cause,” said Lisa Ellis, principal at Gum Springs Elementary.
