Local veterans were honored on Monday, Nov. 11, during the annual Veterans Day program at Gum Springs Elementary School (GSES).
A group of approximately 50 veterans turned out for the event. The GSES chorus provided the opening music and performed the National Anthem.
GSES principal Todd Graichen welcomed everyone in attendance and gave the closing remarks.
Members of the Jackson County Comprehensive High School JROTC presented the colors. GSES student council officers led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. Audrey Hutton and GSES fifth grade students recognized the veterans and Hutton introduced keynote speaker Senator John Wilkinson. GSES first graders performed patriotic songs and Jackie Cooper, GSES music teacher, played Taps.
A moment of silence was observed during the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.