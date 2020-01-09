Gum Springs Elementary School hosted its school-wide spelling bee on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Fourth- and fifth-grade students competed in several rounds of competition before one student prevailed as the winner. Loralai Eager was named the spelling bee winner and Lily Casper was runner-up.
Classroom winners were: Jackson Miller, Quinn Summers, Brooklynn Summers, Avery Hughes, Patrick Miller, Jackson Beasley, Mark Kolyadich, Loralai Eager, Lily Casper, Eli Newman, Tyler King and Lucas Armstrong.
Classroom runners-up were Mikayla Lawson, Sarah Kidwell, Zane Norris, Lily Seiple, Turner MacDowell, Alexa Szymczak, Bella Marsh, Kaylee Dove, Allie Christiansen, Audrey Hutton, Preston Hayes and Braxton Patterson.
"We are proud of all the students, and we know that GSES will be represented well at the county spelling bee on January 9," school leaders state.
