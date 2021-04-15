Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) offers high school students four ways to learn for credit this summer. Students and parents can find more about summer school opportunities at www.gcpsk12.org/SummerSchool.
Details include:
• Online summer classes (June 7-30) will be offered through Gwinnett Online Campus (GOC). Students may register for online classes through May 30 at www.mypaymentsplus.com. Find course offerings and frequently asked questions online, along with registration information on the GOC website. Students will be invited to an optional virtual orientation on the first day of class. All courses will require a face-to-face final exam on campus at GOC, located at 713 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville. Face-to-face final exams for Health and PE will be held June 28 at GOC, and final exams for all other courses will be held June 29-30 at GOC.
• Face-to-face summer classes (June 14-July 7) will be offered at three locations — Collins Hill HS, Duluth HS and Parkview HS. Students may register online (www.mypaymentsplus.com) for face-to-face summer classes through June 4. Find course offerings and frequently asked questions on the summer school website (www.gcpsk12.org/SummerSchool).
• Many GCPS community schools, housed in the district’s high schools, offer summer classes, including Health and PE. Check for registration, fees and course dates for each location on the Community Schools page.
• Credit recovery is another option for earning credit for qualifying students who previously took a course and were unsuccessful. To enroll in credit recovery, students must meet GCPS qualifications and have approval from their school counselor. Contact your counselor for important information if you are interested in this option. Credit recovery is available through local schools, face-to-face summer classes and GOC. There is no cost to participate in credit recovery.
•New for Summer School 2021: GCPS will pay for up to two summer school classes for high school students needing to retake a class they previously failed. The district is offering this option to students at no cost to address COVID-related learning gaps and to provide students with an additional opportunity to earn credit for courses failed this year.
• A student should take no more than two summer classes: two face-to-face classes, two online classes or a combination.
• For students taking a course they have not previously taken, the cost per course is $250 for GCPS students and $275 non-GCPS students. All fees are due at the time of online registration.
• Transportation is not provided for high school summer school opportunities (face-to-face summer school classes or for the face-to-face sessions required for online campus courses).
• Any student planning to participate in the summer school graduation ceremony on July 8 must take all summer classes with Gwinnett County Public Schools.
• Face-to-face summer classes will follow a five-day week, Monday through Friday.
• Rising 9th graders may take health and/or Personal Fitness (PE). Both courses are required for graduation. These courses are available at Duluth HS (face-to-face), Gwinnett Online Campus (online), and many Community Schools (face-to-face). The fee for these courses is $250 each for GCPS students and $275 non-GCPS students.
