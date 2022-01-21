The Gwinnett County Board of Education appointed a new principal for Magill Elementary and a new district leader at its Jan. 20 business meeting.
According to a press release from the district, Guerlène Merisme, currently the principal of Lilburn Elementary School, will transition to the principal position at Magill Elementary. Merisme served as an assistant principal at Lilburn Elementary prior to being named as the leader of the school in 2016. She is a graduate of Gwinnett County Public Schools’ 2015 Quality-Plus Leadership Academy, Aspiring Principal Program.
Merisme will become the principal at Magill as the school’s current principal, Tonya Burnley, moves to her new role as principal of Head Elementary.
In addition, the board named T. Nakia Towns as the district’s new deputy superintendent. Towns mostly recently served as interim and deputy superintendent at Hamilton County Schools (HCS) in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she led the executive cabinet to ensure that the district’s strategic goals and objectives were met. Towns championed a focus on literacy
and whole child support to improve student outcomes, resulting in HCS becoming the fastest improving district in the state.
Prior to joining Hamilton County, she served as Assistant Commissioner at the Tennessee Department of Education and Chief Accountability Officer at Knox County Schools.
