The Gwinnett County Board of Education recently appointed four new principals and filled a district-level position.
Melanie Terris, an assistant principal at Ivy Creek Elementary School, has been tapped to serve as the new principal of the school. She transitions to the position with the retirement of Laura Callahan.
Lisa Rhodes, the principal at Pharr Elementary School, will be the new principal at Puckett’s Mill Elementary School. She will take the place of Ruth Westbrooks who has accepted a position with another school district.
Memorie Reesman, the current principal at Jones Middle School, will be the principal at the new Seckinger High School which is scheduled to open in August 2022.
The board appointed Dr. Keith Thompson, the current principal at Northbrook Middle School, to be an assistant superintendent of middle schools. He succeeds Dr. Al Taylor who was named interim associate superintendent of school improvement and operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.