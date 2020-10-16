The Gwinnett County Board of Education recently appointed Clay Hunter as the district’s interim associate superintendent of curriculum and instructional support.
Hunter is currently the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instructional support. He fills the vacancy created by the departure of Johnathan Patterson, who accepted a position with a neighboring school district.
The board also named Michele Smith as the executive director of internal resolution and compliance/Title IX coordinator. Smith currently serves as principal of Jenkins Elementary School. She replaces Joyce Spraggs who is retiring this month. The process to appoint a new principal for Jenkins will begin immediately.
