The Gwinnett County Board of Education on Dec. 15 approved a new principal at Shiloh Elementary School as well as well as a new chief financial officer and a new executive director of leadership development.
Those filling those roles are as follows:
•Jennifer L. Mercedes has been named the new Principal at Shiloh Elementary. Mercedes currently serves as assistant principal at Shiloh Elementary. She replaces Thomas Trippany who is retiring.
•Masana L. Mailliard has been named the new chief financial officer. She replaces Joe Heffron who is retiring.
•Chandra Walker has been named executive director of leadership development. She replaces Kendra Washington-Bass who is no longer with the district.
