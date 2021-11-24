At its November 18, 2021, business meeting, the Gwinnett County Board of Education appointed a new district leader and principals for three schools — Arcado Elementary, Corley Elementary and Head Elementary — according to a press release.
•Paula Thompson, an assistant principal at Harbins Elementary School, has been tapped to serve as the new principal at Arcado Elementary School. She will fill the vacancy created as Penny Young retires in December.
•Aleshia Duckworth, an assistant principal at Sycamore Elementary School, will be the new principal at Corley Elementary School. She will transition to this new position with the retirement of Ruth Tomlinson on Dec. 31.
•Tonya Burnley, the principal of Magill Elementary School, will transfer to the principal position at Head Elementary School, filling the role held by Lisa Marie Johnson. Johnson also is retiring at the end of December.
•The board appointed Dr. Melissa E. Walker, the principal of Jordan Middle School, as a new assistant Superintendent for elementary schools. Walker will move to the District Office to fill the position previously held by Donna Ledford who has retired.
