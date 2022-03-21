The Gwinnett County Board of Education appointed principals for Anderson-Livsey Elementary School, Lilburn Elementary School, and Sycamore Elementary School t its March 17 business meeting. In addition, the board tapped Archer High School Principal Ken Johnson as a Director of Leadership Development.
Joanne Vigilant has been named the principal of Anderson-Livsey Elementary School. Vigilant currently serves as principal at Robert M. Bracker Elementary School in the Nogales Unified School District in Nogales, Arizona. She will fill the vacancy created as a result of Principal Christine Knox’s acceptance of a position in another school district.
Michael “Mike” Bender, the current principal at Woodward Mill Elementary School, will transition in June to become the new principal of Lilburn Elementary School. He will fill the position formerly held by Guerléne Merisme who transferred to the principal post at Magill Elementary School.
Kelly Scarborough, currently the principal of Rockbridge Elementary School, will transfer to serve as the principal of Sycamore Elementary School. Scarborough fills the vacancy created as a result of Principal Crystal Cooper’s transfer to Starling Elementary School.
