The Gwinnett County Board of Education recently appointed three district leaders to new positions.
Clay Hunter was appointed as associate superintendent for curriculum and instructional support, a role he has been filling on an interim basis. Hunter fills the role formerly held by Jonathan Patterson, who now serves as the superintendent of Fayette County Schools.
Babak Mostaghimi, who currently serves as the district’s executive director for innovation and program development, will be the district’s new assistant superintendent for curriculum, instructional support and innovation. This is the position formerly held by Hunter, however, the title has been changed to include innovation.
The board also selected Pam Williams as the district’s new chief of staff. Williams, who currently serves as an assistant superintendent for elementary schools, will transition to her new role at the end of the month with the retirement of the district’s current chief of staff, Berney Kirkland.
All of these appointments are effective November 2.
