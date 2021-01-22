The Gwinnett County Board of Education recently filled two district-level leadership positions.
School board members named Jay Nebel, currently the executive director of continuous quality improvement, as an assistant superintendent for middle schools. Nebel will fill the role formerly held by Peggy Goodman who retired in December.
In addition, Nicole White, currently the principal of Kanoheda Elementary School, was tapped to become the district’s executive director of special education and psychological services. She transitions to that position which had been filled by Paula Everett Truppi, interim executive director since October.
