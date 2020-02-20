The 2020 Gwinnett County Regional Science, Engineering + Innovation Fair will be held Friday, Feb. 21, beginning at 9 a.m. This event will be held at the Infinite Energy Center.
The following Mill Creek cluster schools have students and projects competing this year: Osborne Middle School and Harmony, Ivy Creek and Puckett's Mill elementary schools.
In its 42nd year, the fair will feature Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) students from 81 elementary, middle and high schools, including representation from all 19 clusters, two GCPS special entities and six other non-GCPS schools that operate in Gwinnett County. In addition to project presentation and judging, this year’s event will include breakout speakers from various STEM fields.
Visitors are welcome to attend the public open house, which begins at 5:30 p.m. It will include a K-12 robotics showcase and a K-5 project exhibition as well as a high school shark-tank-style innovation competition. An awards ceremony (7:30-9 p.m.) will honor this year’s top projects with place awards, special awards and scholarships.
"This year, nearly 500 projects, which placed first at the local school level, will represent the best of student research in Gwinnett County," organizers state. "These projects, spotlighting the creativity and innovation of more than 750 students, will be judged by Georgia professionals and scientists who will assess them on scientific quality, accuracy, creativity and experimental or engineering design."
The high school and middle school students who earn first place at the Regional fair level competition will move to the next round — the Georgia Science and Engineering Fair — which will be held in Athens on March 26–28. The top projects then qualify for the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, May 10–15, in Phoenix, Ari.
