Gwinnett Count Public Schools (CGPS) will host its new teacher orientation July 12 at Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Nearly 1,500 teachers— those new to the district as well as those who were hired mid-year last school year— will convene to take part in this half-day, district-level orientation. Superintendent Calvin J. Watts will join members of the Gwinnett County Board of Education in welcoming the new hires.
During the event, the teachers will hear from 2022 GCPS Teacher of the Year Jamie Garcia Caycho and Peyton Jesse, a student at Dacula High School. The keynote speaker for the event is author and speaker John Antonetti who works with schools and districts throughout North America.
Teachers will then report to one of two local high schools on July 13 for more training and to learn about available resources. Over the next few weeks, new teachers will spend two additional days at their local schools working with their mentors and leadership teams.
