Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) staffing directors and principals are conducting virtual interviews to hire special education teachers in all areas for the 2021-22 school year. Candidates eligible for a virtual interview must be certified (or will be by July of 2021) in any field of Special Education. Eligible candidates have two ways to request an interview:
• Complete an online application at http://www.gcpsjobs.org.
• Register for a virtual interview at https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=-VzmfS4_Z06kaZZbDQhfu5qqIMWlxW5BlaY1eJPe6RpUNzM0OU5DN1BTQ1RCRzg2RTFJUk9MQUJDUy4u.
A representative from GCPS’ Human Resources team will contact qualified candidates to schedule a virtual interview. A request to participate does not guarantee an interview.
