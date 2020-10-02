The first step in Gwinnett County Public Schools’ (GCPS) search for its 2020-21 Teacher of the Year (TOTY) is complete and 139 local school Teachers of the Year have been designated as tops in their schools.
TOTY from the Mill Creek High School cluster are:
•Duncan Creek Elementary School: Beth McDowell, gifted education and advanced content mathematics teacher (grades 1, 2, 3 and 5)
•Fort Daniel Elementary School: Heather Thorpe, fifth grade teacher
•Harmony Elementary School: Jennifer Branch, kindergarten teacher
•Ivy Creek Elementary School: Samantha Carr, dual language immersion teacher – language arts and social studies – English (grade 2)
•Jones Middle School: Autumn Sutton, computer science and digital technology teacher (grades 6-8)
•Mill Creek High School: Ashley Farrington, special education teacher – autism spectrum disorder (level 1) (grades 9-12)
•Osborne Middle School: Beckie Fulcher, social studies teacher (grade 7)
•Puckett’s Mill Elementary School; Jill McKee, special education teacher – moderate intellectual disabilities (grades 4 and 5)
“In light of the unique challenges our teachers faced this year, we wanted more than ever to show our love, support, and appreciation to our teachers,” said Dr. Clay Hunter, assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instructional Support. “These educators are the best of the best and they shine every day in the classroom, online, and in our community. Although the state suspended its Teacher of the Year process this year, Gwinnett County Public Schools is pleased to continue its tradition of celebrating great teaching as we host our annual Teacher of the Year celebration!”
These 139 local school honorees will move into the next phase of the TOTY process as they are considered for the system-wide honor. Later this month, this group will be narrowed down to 25 semifinalists. From that group, six finalists will be chosen in early November. On December 10, GCPS will host a virtual celebration honoring this year’s finalists and naming the top teacher in Gwinnett County.
Here’s an overview of the selection process:
- Step 1: All teachers at each participating Gwinnett school nominate and vote for their local school Teacher of the Year.
- Step 2: The applications for all 139 school-level Teachers of the Year are screened and 25 semifinalists for the county-level honor are selected.
- Step 3: The 25 semifinalists’ applications are scored to determine the six finalists.
- Step 4: A selection committee— made up of teachers, central office personnel, and administrators— will conduct in-person and virtual visits and complete thorough interviews with each educator. The committee will look for original teaching methods, study the educator’s teaching philosophy, consider the influence the teacher has had on the teaching practices of his or her colleagues, and review any special class projects the teacher has initiated.
- Step 5: From the six finalists, the committee will select a Teacher of the Year for each level— elementary, middle, and high. One of the level winners will be recognized as GCPS’ 2020-21 Teacher of the Year.
