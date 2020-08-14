With the start of the new school year, Gwinnett County Public Schools is launching a new initiative to provide at-home support for families of young learners.
District leaders said the initiative is aimed to strengthen the home-school relationship and provide families with the knowledge and skills they need to support learning, whether students are learning at home or at school.
District staff members from the departments of curriculum and instruction and federal programs are working together to develop "parent learning modules" to support key skills learning in the core subjects of language arts and mathematics. New modules will roll out each nine weeks, starting with kindergarten and expanding to other grades. The modules will focus on the skills that children need to master in order to be successful at upper grades, according to a district news release.
“We’re starting this initiative with foundational skills in language arts and mathematics for our youngest learners since they are new to the school experience, knowing that these basic skills are the foundation for future school success,” said Clay Hunter, assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instructional Support. “These tools will give their families a window into the classroom and an opportunity to get involved and reinforce what their children are learning.”
The new parent learning modules will including live Zoom sessions to model at-home AKS activities, recordings of the virtual sessions, and tipsheets.
Families will be able to use the modules to reinforce the key skills that children are learning with their classroom teacher.
"For instance in kindergarten, the sessions will focus on key skills like recognizing the letters of the alphabet and their sounds, and learning to count objects in sequence using numbers names," district leaders said.
The sessions will be hosted by parent instructional coordinators and parent outreach liaisons who staff parent centers in the district’s Title I schools. (Title I schools receive federal funds to support services based on a higher percentage of students who have economic disadvantages.)
The federal programs team is looking forward to expanding the offerings beyond kindergarten, building tools to support foundational skills at other grade levels, district leaders said. Over time, the learning modules will be available across grade levels and posted on the GCPS website so that all families will have access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.