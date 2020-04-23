Several Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) student musicians and vocalists were recently named among the best in the state.
More than 370 GCPS middle and high school students have been named to the Georgia Music Educators Association’s (GMEA) All-State Band, All-State Orchestra or All-State Choir.
Students must go through a rigorous audition process in order to be selected for this highly prestigious event. The artists competed against thousands of students from around the state and were selected based on two auditions.
Members of the three All-State performing groups came together from around the state to perform at an event in Athens, earlier this spring.
The following students in the Mill Creek High School cluster were named All-State:
•Esther Jung, Jones Middle School, All-State Orchestra
•Adam Conner, Jones Middle School, All-State Band
•Kevin Dang, Jones Middle School, All-State Band
•Christian Simonson, Jones Middle School, All-State Choir
•Joshua Fraze, Jones Middle School, All-State Choir
•Kaylee Oh, Jones Middle School, All-State Choir
•Bryan Zaher, Osborne Middle School, All-State Orchestra
•Danielle Chun, Osborne Middle School, All-State Orchestra
•Sophia Tone, Osborne Middle School, All-State Orchestra
•Victoria Jeon, Osborne Middle School, All-State Orchestra
•Chance Mullins, Osborne Middle School, All-State Band
•Maggie Ezell, Osborne Middle School, All-State Band
•Suzanne Smith, Osborne Middle School, All-State Choir
•Katie Clark, Mill Creek High School, All-State Orchestra
•Megan Huang, Mill Creek High School, All-State Orchestra
•Olivia Durrence, Mill Creek High School, All-State Orchestra
•Tyler Gemmell, Mill Creek High School, All-State Orchestra
•Colby Shaw, Mill Creek High School, All-State Band
•Matthew Lamb, Mill Creek High School, All-State Band
•Samuel Song, Mill Creek High School, All-State Band
•Aria Mason, Mill Creek High School, All-State Band
•Jackson Mose, Mill Creek High School, All-State Band
•Kevin Jin, Mill Creek High School, All-State Band
•Tyler Whittaker, Mill Creek High School, All-State Band
•Evan Archer, Mill Creek High School, All-State Choir
•Julianne Archer, Mill Creek High School, All-State Choir
•Jordan Averett, Mill Creek High School, All-State Choir
•Alyssa Cornelius, Mill Creek High School, All-State Choir
•Nathan Curtis, Mill Creek High School, All-State Choir
•Cameron Diaz-Garcia, Mill Creek High School, All-State Choir
•Quinn Dillard, Mill Creek High School, All-State Choir
•Christian Donayre, Mill Creek High School, All-State Choir
•Harrison Eason, Mill Creek High School, All-State Choir
•Ellie Gray, Mill Creek High School, All-State Choir
•Emilyn Gray, Mill Creek High School, All-State Choir
•Elijah Johnson, Mill Creek High School, All-State Choir
•Jacob Lee, Mill Creek High School, All-State Choir
•Melany McGinniss, Mill Creek High School, All-State Choir
•Natalia Medeiros-Pinto, Mill Creek High School, All-State Choir
•Khelsey Melidor, Mill Creek High School, All-State Choir
•Kayla Park, Mill Creek High School, All-State Choir
•Eli Shaw, Mill Creek High School, All-State Choir
•Holly Smith, Mill Creek High School, All-State Choir
•Aurora Veres, Mill Creek High School, All-State Choir
•Phoebe Yoon, Mill Creek High School, All-State Choir
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.