Gwinnett County Public Schools has named the recipients of the 2021 Outstanding Senior Athlete Awards.
Mill Creek High School students honored were:
•Ellie McIntyre, basketball and soccer
•Tim Simay, baseball
Each year, the award is presented to a male and female student at each high school who has shown excellence in athletics, academics and leadership roles in the school and community service. These students are not necessarily the best athletes in their senior class, but have shown to be outstanding in a variety of areas. The director of athletics at each high school works with the coaching staff to select the students who will represent their school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.