Gwinnett County Public Schools recently named members of the 2021-22 cohort of Gwinnett’s Teachers as Leaders (TAL) Program.
Teachers selected from the Mill Creek High School cluster were:
•Amy Gardner, Jones Middle School
•Crystal Love, Mill Creek High SChool
•Michele Tallman, Ivy Creek Elementary School
The selected teachers will begin the leadership development program in August. TAL allows teachers to learn and grow as leaders through group retreats, program days and discussing applications of skills in the classroom with fellow teachers.
