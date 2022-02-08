Parents of students receiving special education services in Gwinnett are invited to attend an informational Zoom session on Tuesday, Feb. 15, as part of the Gwinnett County Parent Mentors Present series.
Katherine Eisner and Kris Kenney of GCPS’ Special Education Department will present “Behavior Strategies to Help Parents.”
In this session, presenters will review the functions of behavior along with strategies parents may wish to utilize in order to address behavior at home.
This monthly learning series is designed for families of children with disabilities. It is presented by the Gwinnett County Parent Mentors in collaboration with GCPS’ Special Education Department staff and community leaders and organizations. Spanish interpretation services are available. Zoom sessions will be held on Feb. 15 from noon to 1:30 p.m. (live) and again from 6 to 7:30 p.m. (recorded).
Interested families may register using the links below. After registering, the family will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
•Click the link to register for the noon session
•Click the link to register for the 6 p.m. session
Parent Mentors are parents who work within GCPS’ special education department, providing information and support to other families who have children served in special education. Parent Mentor Dawn Albanese has first-hand knowledge of raising a child with special needs who is served in GCPS.
For more information, contact parent mentor Dawn Albanese by phone at 678-301-7212 or by email at dawn.albanese@gcpsk12.org.
