Gwinnett County Public Schools released SAT scores for the Class of 2021 showing that Gwinnett test-takers continue the trend of outperforming their peers in Georgia and the nation, according to a press release. Gwinnett’s average on the SAT topped state and national averages on both sections (Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing and Math) of the test. Gwinnett’s average score of 1132 was 94 points higher than the national average and 55 points higher than the state’s score of 1077. The district’s average on the SAT did increase, as did scores at the state and national levels.
“As we review these SAT scores there are so many reasons to be proud,” said Superintendent Calvin J. Watts. “And, while we are glad to see our scores continue to rise, there is a far greater story here that speaks to our district’s focus on increasing student achievement, the commitment of our teachers to ensure students are learning and prepared for their futures, and the perseverance and determination of students who endured a very different learning environment than any class before them.”
Gwinnett SAT highlights included:
•Gwinnett’s average composite score on the SAT is 1132, a combination of the average Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing (ERW) score of 567 and the average Mathematics score of 565. (Possible scores range from 200 to 800 on each section. The highest possible composite score is 1600.)
•Gwinnett’s total SAT average is 94 points above the national average of 1038.
•Gwinnett’s average is 55 points above the Georgia average of 1077.
•In Gwinnett, 5,430 students participated in this past year’s test, a decrease from the 8,166 students in the Class of 2020. The decrease in participation is understandable given the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in some postsecondary admission requirements.
•The SAT scores for 21 GCPS high schools increased.
Equity and Student Group Performance
Students meeting these benchmarks have a 75% chance of earning at least a C in first-semester, credit-bearing college level courses in math, history, literature, social science, or writing.
Black students in Gwinnett’s Class of 2021 earned a mean composite score of 1058, up from 1028 for the Class of 2020. With a mean composite score of 1221, the Asian student group also saw a 30-point increase. Hispanic students in the Class of 2021 had a mean composite score of 1072, an increase of 26 points from their peers in the Class of 2020. And White students posted a mean score of 1173, a 14-point increase from 2020.
Overall, Gwinnett’s Class of 2021 College and Career Readiness Benchmark scores increased from those posted by students in the Class of 2020. Sixty-two percent of students in the Class of 2021, who took the SAT, met both the Math and ERW benchmark, up from 54% the previous year. In looking at the sections separately, 82% of Gwinnett students met the ERW benchmark in 2021, compared to 79% the previous year. Those meeting the Math benchmark increased from 56% to 65% for the Class of 2021.
The Asian student group increased the percentage of students reaching the benchmarks in all areas, with 78% meeting the benchmark in both ERW and Math, 87% meeting the ERW benchmark, and 82% meeting the Math Benchmark. Black students improved their College and Career Readiness Benchmark scores with 44% of Black students meeting both benchmarks in ERW and Math, up from 37% in 2020. On the ERW section, the percentage of Black students meeting the benchmark increased from 69% (2020) to 72% (2021), while the math benchmark scores increased from 39% to 47%. For Hispanic students, the percentage of students meeting both benchmarks increased from 42% in 2020 to 50% in 2021. The percentage of Hispanic students meeting the ERW benchmark increased from 72% to 74%; while the percentage meeting the Math benchmark increased from 44% to 53%. The White student group saw increases in the percentage meeting both benchmarks (74% in 2021 compared to 70% in 2020), along with those meeting the ERW benchmark (91% in 2021 compared to 90% in 2020) and the Math benchmark (76% in 2021 compared to 72% in 2020).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.