Gwinnett County Public Schools’ school nutrition program, Café Gwinnett, will begin offering healthy and nutritious breakfast and lunch meals for curbside pick-up at a total of 132 schools. The program begins Aug. 12.
"While the location and method of meal service may have changed, families can expect the same high-quality meals, national brands, kid favorites and locally sourced fresh produce,” says Karen Hallford, director for the district’s school nutrition program.
Local schools will share serving times and pick-up locations with families, with the option to pick up meals at any school in their cluster. Families can find menus online on the Nutrislice app, along with descriptions, photos and nutrition information.
Meals will be charged based on a student’s eligibility under the federal Free and Reduced-Price Meal program — free, reduced price or full pay. During the spring and summer, the GCPS meal program operated under waivers and flexibility provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Georgia Department of Education. However, federal officials are not offering the option to provide free meals for all students for the fall. Find 2020-21 meal prices online.
For contact-free transactions, families are encouraged to load funds to their student’s account through MyPaymentsPlus. However, families may pay cash if they choose. Families will not be able to charge meals or receive an alternate meal without a method of payment.
Café Gwinnett reminds families that the free- and reduced-priced meal application must be filled out each school year, even if they applied in the spring or early summer. Note that those eligible for free- and reduced-priced meals may be able to access other types of public assistance or services that may be available during this pandemic.
2020-2021 School Meal Prices (No change from the previous year)
- Student lunch (elementary) $2.25
- Student breakfast $1.50
- Student lunch (middle and high) $2.50
- Student breakfast (reduced) $0.30
- Student lunch (reduced) $0.40
- Adult breakfast $1.75
- Adult lunch $3
Café Gwinnett by the Numbers (2019-20)
- 8.7 million breakfasts served annually
- 17.7 million lunches served annually
- 2.6 million meals served during Digital Learning Days (March to May)
- 8.7 million servings of locally grown (regional) produce, including 2.1 million servings of Georgia-grown produce
Mill Creek Cluster Offering Curbside Pick-up of Meals
- Duncan Creek Elementary School
- Fort Daniel Elementary School
- Harmony Elementary School
- Ivy Creek Elementary School
- Jones Middle School
- Mill Creek High School
- Osborne Middle School
- Puckett's Mill Elementary School
For more information and updates, follow the GCPS’ school nutrition program on Instagram @cafegwinnett or on Facebook at Gwinnett County School Nutrition Program.
HIGHLIGHTS
- School meals will be available for pick-up Monday through Thursday (The pick-up on Thursday will include meals for both Thursday and Friday).
- Students will be offered the choice of both a breakfast and a lunch each day.
- Student ID cards are required to process and properly account for the meal.
- The student does not need to be present to receive a meal. (A parent/guardian may pick up a meal for their child but they must have the Student ID card in order to validate their child’s enrollment and eligibility.)
- Students will be charged for their meals based on their current eligibility of free, reduced or full pay.
- Students will not be able to “charge” meals and there will be no alternate meals provided to those without method of payment.
- Students will be able to pick up a meal at any school within their assigned cluster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.