The Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) Foundation has honored more than 100 Gwinnett County Public Schools students for their work in the classroom.
Every year, the GCPS Foundation awards a number of one-time scholarships to graduating seniors. These scholarships are funded through the generosity of local businesses and organizations and contributions from generous staff and community members. This year, more than 130 graduating seniors earned more than $129,100 in district and school-specific scholarships administered through the Foundation, including the following one-time awards.
The 2022 Scholarship Catalog will be released online in the fall of 2021.
Mill Creek High School students who were awarded scholarships include:
•Bree Michelle Withrow — 2021 Beauty P. Baldwin Scholarship ($1,000). This award is co-sponsored by Upsilon Alpha Omega, the Gwinnett Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and the GCPS Foundation and is awarded to African American high school seniors to further their educational opportunities.
•Alexandria “Alex” Danielle Nugent ($500) — 2021 Teaching as a Profession Scholarship ($500-$1,000). This award is co-sponsored by the Foundation and Georgia United Credit Union. This scholarship is awarded to seniors enrolled in the Early Childhood Education and Teaching as a Profession programs who are planning to pursue education degrees in college.
•Khandaker Mohammed Ali Aqib — 2021 GCPS Foundation STEM Scholarship ($1,500). This award is sponsored by the Foundation and is awarded to one or more GCPS seniors who plans to enroll in a college course of study in science, technology, engineering or mathematics.
•Ellie Marie McIntyre — 2021 Janice Lawson Aspiring Teacher Scholarship ($1,000). this award is sponsored by the Foundation and is awarded to GCPS seniors pursuing a teaching career.
•Cory Hahneul Shin — 2021 Atlanta Gladiators Aim High Scholarship ($1,000). This scholarship is sponsored by the Atlanta Gladiators. This award is presented to seniors with a desire to pursue a profession in sports medicine, sports management, entertainment, event planning or a related field.
•Cory Hahneul Shin — 2021 Rev. In Soo Jung Scholarship ($1,000). This scholarship is sponsored by the Jung Family. This scholarship is for a GCPS senior, with priority given to Asian Christian males, who has plans to enroll full-time in an undergraduate course of study.
