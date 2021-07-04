Gwinnett County Public Schools recently released information on registration for new students and for students who are changing schools due to a move.
GCPS is encouraging families to visit their child’s new school on designated days in July for summer registration.
Registration is a two-part process:
•Start the registration process online (https://bit.ly/GCPS21onlineregis). Families can upload documents needed for registration. Most document attachments (PDF, JPG, DOC, PNG, etc.) are compatible. The file-size limit is 2 MB. (Families without internet access can bring documents to the school on designated days.)
•Visit your child’s new school to complete the process. All GCPS locations will be open for registration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in July — July 6, 8, 13, 15, 20 and 22. Call your local school (http://bit.ly/SchoolPhoneListGCPS) about additional registration dates and hours.
Documents required for registration include:
• An official document showing proof of birth date
• Proof that you live in attendance zone
• A valid Georgia certificate of immunization (GA Form #3231)
• Evidence of vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screening (GA Form #3300-Rev. 2013)
• Proof of authorized person to enroll
• A photo ID for the adult registering the child
• Child’s social security number (Students will be enrolled even if the number is not provided.)
• Report cards or official school transcript (current K-12 student)
• Withdrawal from previous school (current K-12 student)
• Discipline records (students enrolling in grades 7-12)
Families should begin online registration, even if their child’s health records are not up to date. However, you should complete your child’s health screening and immunizations with the health department or your physician before school starts.
All GCPS students start school on Aug. 4, with a staggered start for in-person learning. Students in grades K, 1, 6 and 9, and students with special needs who are served in a small-group will start in-person learning on Aug. 4, with all other students participating in digital learning at home. On Aug. 5, students in grades 2, 3, 7 and 10 will start in-person learning, with remaining students in digital learning at home. On Aug. 9, students in grades 4, 5, 8, 11 and 12 will start in-person learning. (Students who opted out of in-person learning will begin digital learning on Aug. 4.)
For more on registration in Gwinnett County Public Schools, go to https://bit.ly/GCPS21onlineregis.
