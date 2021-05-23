As the last school bell rings for the 2020–21 school year, 450 veteran educators and support staff members will mark their retirement from Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS).
Retiring from Mill Creek High School cluster schools are:
• Judith A. Bell, special education teacher, Mill Creek High, 31.5 years in education, 17.5 years in Gwinnett
• Laura L. Callahan, principal, Ivy Creek Elementary School, 30 years in education, all in GCPS
• Amy D. Corrigan, teacher, Duncan Creek Elementary School, 30 years in education, 24 years in Gwinnett
• Michele Devlin, teacher, Puckett’s Mill Elementary School, 26 years in education, 20 years in Gwinnett
• Margaret Dunleavy-Engelman, special education teacher, Osborne Middle School, 30 years in education, 21 years in GCPS
• Laura Dunnigan, school clerk III, Mill Creek High, 22 years in education, all in Gwinnett
• Suzanne Gower, teacher, Ivy Creek Elementary, 29 years in education, all in GCPS
• Margot Elaine Haney, paraprofessional, Mill Creek HS, 12 years in education, 7 years in Gwinnett
• Kelly J. Harford, special education teacher, Duncan Creek Elementary, 25 years in education, 14 years in GCPS
• Donna M. Hinsey, teacher, Osborne Middle School, 30 years in education, 21 years in Gwinnett
• Jenny Ittner, teacher, Puckett’s Mill Elementary School, 30.5 years in education, all in Gwinnett
• Karla Killian, teacher, Puckett’s Mill Elementary School, 22 years in education, all in Gwinnett
• Bernadette Knapp, paraprofessional, Puckett’s Mill Elementary School, 19 years in education, all in GCPS
• Robert Kvietkus, history teacher, Mill Creek High, 23 years in education, all in GCPS
• Dr. Tonya Millsap, teacher, Jones Middle School, 30 years in education, 24.5 years in GCPS
• Cathy Mitchell, teacher, Fort Daniel Elementary School, 32 years in education, 25 years in GCPS
• Rik Moore, health and PE teacher, Mill Creek High, 36 years in education, 16 years in Gwinnett
• Shari L. Moore, teacher, Fort Daniel Elementary, 20.1 years in education, all in GCPS
• Debra J. Palmer, teacher, Osborne Middle, 19 years in education, all in Gwinnett
• Mary Beth Peat, teacher, Fort Daniel Elementary, 34.5 years in education, all in GCPS
• Troy Perkins, chemistry teacher, Mill Creek High, 27 years in education, 19 years in Gwinnett
• Janice Pruitt, mathematics teacher, Osborne Middle, 37 years in education, 21 years in Gwinnett
• Betty Roepe, teacher, Fort Daniel Elementary, 32.5 years in education, 21.5 years in GCPS
• Gayle Sessions, teacher, Osborne Middle, 42 years in education, 21.5 years in GCPS
• Cindy Shadrach, instructional clerk, Ivy Creek Elementary, 19 years in education, all in Gwinnett
• Randy Shook, science teacher, Jones Middle, 26 years in education,15 years in Gwinnett
• Tim Steimer, teacher, Mill Creek High, 30 years in education, 29 years in Gwinnett
• Theresa Sutton, school clerk I, Mill Creek High, 17 years in education, all in Gwinnett
• Nozomi Wade, teacher, Puckett’s Mill Elementary, 28 years in education, 23 years in Gwinnett
• John Wilkerson, teacher, Osborne Middle, 22 years in education, 21 years in Gwinnett
• Linda J. Wilson, school nutrition program manager, Osborne Middle, 17 years in education, all in GCPS
• Teresa Wyatt, teacher, Duncan Creek Elementary, 30 years in education, all in Gwinnett
• Jacqueline C. Zuk, mathematics teacher, Jones Middle, 24 years in education, 22 years in Gwinnett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.