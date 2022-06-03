The Gwinnett County School System’s two book mobiles — called Pow and Explore — will bring summer reading to Gwinnett students. Book mobiles have returned to neighborhoods to bring library books to Gwinnett County students at home this summer.
Two mobile libraries will travel routes that will take them to 90 stops in five clusters every week. The colorful converted school buses will make nine stops per day, checking out school library books to students who may not have easy access to the public library.
The book mobiles will travel routes in the Berkmar, Central Gwinnett, Discovery, Meadowcreek and Norcross clusters. These libraries on wheels will be stocked with books for all ages and reading levels—Pre-K to 12th grade—pulled from the shelves of each cluster’s media centers. The weekly schedule (11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday) will repeat each week through Friday, July 22. (Note that the book mobiles will not travel on June 20 or July 4.)
Each day, the Atlanta Community Food Bank will provide snacks at each stop. Through July 15, the GCPS School Nutrition Program will offer meals to children visiting the book mobiles at the first four stops each day, Monday through Friday.
Find a link to the routes are on www.gcpsbookmobile.org. Follow the book mobiles on Twitter and Instagram @gcpslibraries or through the hashtag #GCPSBookMobile.
