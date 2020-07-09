Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) resumed its Summer Meals Program on July 6, providing breakfast and lunch offerings to children through July 16.
GCPS will continue service at the 25 sites that hosted the Summer Meals Program in June, plus two new locations, (Duluth High School and Anderson-Livsey Elementary School). Meals will be available for pickup by anyone 18 years-old and younger, Monday-Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (On Thursday, meals will include meals for both Thursday and Friday.) A child does not have to be a student at the school site to receive a meal; however, the student or child must be present to receive a meal. Locations can be found at http://publish.gwinnett.k12.ga.us/gcps/home/public/news/all-news/featured/july-gcps-summer-meal-program.
Gwinnett County Government’s Summer Meals program is another option for parents. The County has expanded its program, adding locations and free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for children 18 years old and younger. Parents can pick up meals for their children at 33 park locations and two libraries around the county to take home or the children can pick up their own meals. The meals, which consist of things like sandwiches and wraps, meet USDA guidelines. Registration is not required. Meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. while supplies last. Parks hosting meals for pick-up are:
• Bogan Park, 2723 North Bogan Road, Buford
• OneStop Buford, 2755 Sawnee Avenue, Buford
• Alexander Park, 800 Old Snellville Highway, Lawrenceville
• Best Friend Park, 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross
• Bryson Park, 5075 Lawrenceville Highway, Lilburn
• Cemetery Field, 211 Cemetery Street, Norcross
• Club Drive Park, 3330 Club Drive, Lawrenceville
• Collins Hill Park, 2225 Collins Hill Road, Lawrenceville
• Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Auburn Avenue, Dacula
• DeShong Park, 2859 North DeShong Road, Stone Mountain
• E. E. Robinson Park, 885 Level Creek Road, Sugar Hill
• Freeman's Mill Park, 1401 Alcovy Road, Lawrenceville
• George Pierce Park, 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee
• Graves Park, 1540 Graves Road, Norcross
• Harbins Park, 2995 Luke Edwards Road, Dacula
• Lawrenceville Branch Library, 1001 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville
• Lawrenceville Female Seminary, 455 South Perry Street, Lawrenceville
• Lenora Park, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville
• Lilburn Activity Building, 788 Hillcrest Road, Lilburn
• Lucky Shoals Park, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross
• Mountain Park Park Depot, 5050 Five Forks-Trickum, Lilburn
• OneStop Centerville, 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville
• Peachtree Ridge Park, 3170 Suwanee Creek Road, Suwanee
• Pinckneyville Park, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Berkeley Lake
• Rhodes Jordan Park, 100 East Crogan Street, Lawrenceville
• Shorty Howell Park, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth
• Snellville Public Branch Library, 2740 Lenora Church Road
• South Gwinnett Park, 2115 McGee Road, Snellville
• Sweet Water Park, 800 Bethesda School Road, Lawrenceville
• Vines Park, 3500 Oak Grove Road, Loganville
• Yellow River Park, 3232 Juhan Road, Stone Mountain
In addition, the Five Forks Branch Library at 2780 Five Forks-Trickum Road in Lawrenceville and the Buford-Sugar Hill Branch Library at 2100 Buford Highway in Buford will serve meals as part of the program beginning Monday, July 6.
