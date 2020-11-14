Gwinnett County Public Schools will extend the window for families to make a decision regarding their instructional preference for second semester for their children. The new deadline will be 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 29.
The Spring Instructional Preference Questionnaire is available in the Parent Portal.
If a parent or guardian already has made a selection, changes can be made through the deadline. The updated preference will be displayed the next school day.
"Please note that what a parent sees indicated in the Parent Portal as their decision will serve as confirmation of their selection," school leaders said.
If a parent does not have a parent portal account, they can go to the school district website for information or contact their local school to request one.
