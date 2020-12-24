The Gwinnett County Board of Education named Kelli McCain to be an assistant superintendent for elementary schools at the board's December meeting.
McCain fills the vacancy created when Pam Williams was named the district’s chief of staff.
McCain is currently principal of Partee Elementary School. She began her career in Gwinnett County Public Schools in 1996, teaching at Nesbitt Elementary School and later at Stripling Elementary School.
She served as assistant principal at Magill and Grayson elementary schools, before being named principal of Meadowcreek Elementary School.
From 2012-2017, McCain held an assistant superintendent position and took on the role of principal at Partee Elementary School in 2017.
She holds a bachelor's degree in health services administration from Ohio University; a teacher certificate in elementary education and master's degree in elementary education from the University of Cincinnati; a specialist's degree in administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University; and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Mercer University.
