Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) recently some of the best senior athletes in the state. Thirty-eight GCPS 12th grade student-athletes were named 2020 Outstanding Senior Athletes award winners.
Among those were Mill Creek High School students: Jake Magahey and Camryn Walsh.
The Outstanding Senior Athlete Award is presented to a male and female student at each high school who has shown excellence in athletics, academics and leadership roles in the school and community service. While these students have set themselves apart as athletes in their senior class, they also have proven themselves to be outstanding in many ways, school leaders state. Annually, the director of athletics and coaching staff from each high school select the students who will represent their school.
