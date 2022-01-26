Gwinnett County Public Schools will continue hosting a series of virtual help sessions in language arts and math for parents of K-5 students. The sessions began Jan. 25.
Parents must register for the grade-specific Zoom sessions on the AKS at Home webpage at https://www.gcpsk12.org/domain/13286.
The remaining schedule is as follows:
KINDERGARTEN
•Language arts: Feb. 1, 1-2:25 p.m.
FIRST GRADE
•Language arts: Feb. 1, 9-10:15 a.m.
SECOND GRADE
•Language arts: Feb. 3, 1-2:15 p.m.
•Mathematics: Jan. 27, 9-10:15 a.m.
THIRD GRADE
•Language arts: Feb. 3, 9-10:15 a.m.
•Mathematics: Jan. 27, 1-2:15 p.m.
FOURTH GRADE
•Language arts: Feb. 2, 1-2:15 p.m.
FIFTH GRADE
•Language arts: Feb. 2, 9-10:15 a.m.
•Mathematics: Jan. 26, 1-2:15 p.m.
