Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Community-Based Mentoring Program will host its 12th Annual Golf Tournament at Bear’s Best Atlanta located at 5342 Aldeburgh Drive in Suwanee on March 28.
Registration—which includes breakfast, entry in both the Hole In One Contest and the Longest Drive Contest, as well as the awards luncheon—is $125 per person and $500 per foursome. All proceeds from the event will fund college visits, scholarships, educational field trips, student leadership workshops, financial literacy education, one-on-one and small-group mentoring, STEAM activities and student internships.
James Rayford, director of the Mentoring Program’s African American Boys Priority, is excited about the event. “Last year, we had a record number of golfers which helped us raise more money than the previous year and we hope we see a repeat this year,” Rayford said. “We have come a long way since our first tournament 12 years ago. This event really helps us make a positive impact in the lives of African American boys in a tangible way through the funding of scholarships, enrichment activities, and educational field trips and it’s a great way to recruit new mentors.”
Mail a completed form to:
Community-Based Mentoring Program Gwinnett County Public Schools
1229 Northbrook Parkway,
Suite B
Suwanee, GA 30024
Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather as the event will be held rain or shine, barring dangerous conditions. The tournament’s dress code requires collared shirts. Denim clothing and metal spike shoes are not allowed on the course.
