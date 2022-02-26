Following the Centers for Disease Control updating its guidance and Gwinnett County’s designation of a “low” level of community spread, Gwinnett County Public Schools will transition from requiring masks to strongly recommending the use of masks in its facilities, according to a Friday press release.
“In the coming days, school district leaders will be reviewing and updating quarantine and isolation procedures to account for these changes,” school leaders said in the release.
The CDC dropped its recommendation for universal school masking and instead will recommend masking only in communities at a high level of risk.
According to the CDC, Gwinnett County is currently in a “low” level of community spread. At this level, individuals are encouraged to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if they have symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.