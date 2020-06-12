Gwinnett County Public Schools will continue offering online resources during the summer months.
As digital learning ended in May, GCPS announced a tentative plan to hold summer school in July for identified students in kindergarten through eighth grade who had low participation in digital learning and whose teachers recommended them for additional help.
Given ongoing concerns about COVID-19 and a review of the current situation, the district has announced that it will not move forward with its traditional face-to-face summer school for elementary and middle school students this year. Instead, GCPS will:
•Provide Summer Resources online for students and families — GCPS has compiled a number of online reading/language arts and mathematics resources for students and will make those resources available on a Summer Resources webpage. These resources will be helpful for students recommended for summer school, as well as all other students, district leaders said. The resources for students in grades K-12 will be available on the district website beginning Monday, June 15.
•Focus district and local school resources on planning for the fall — GCPS will launch a survey to help inform the district’s plans. As shared, GCPS plans to begin school on August 5 either in the traditional face-to-face format, digitally, or with some blended format. Much work is being done to prepare for these options, taking into account guidance from public health officials and state agencies, district leaders said. Upcoming updates to the GCPS website will share information about these plans and what employees and families can expect as the district prepares for school in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.