Gwinnett County Public Schools’ School Nutrition Program (SNP) is providing free breakfast and lunch through SNP’s Seamless Summer Operation (SSO) at select locations.

Meals will be provided to anyone 18 or under at designated SSO sites from through July 1 for elementary and middle schools and through July 7 for high schools.

Note that June 20 and July 4 are school holidays and all GCPS locations will be closed on those days. All meals must be consumed on-site. Contact the school directly for meal serving times. (Find a phone list at https://www.gcpsk12.org/Page/24887.)

In addition, Gwinnett County Government’s Summer Meals Program will be available through Aug. 2. The county’s program will offer free grab-and-go breakfast and lunches at 21 sites around Gwinnett, with several sites located on transit lines. Registration is not required to participate. Meals can be picked up for children ages 18-and-under (and those 19 or older with a physical or mental impairment) between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., while supplies last. For additional food resources, families can visit www.GwinnettCares.org or United Way’s 2-1-1 Contact Center.

2022 Seamless Summer Operation Sites for GCPS

Elementary Schools

Alcova ES

Alford ES

Anderson Livsey ES

Annistown ES

Arcado ES

Baggett ES

Baldwin ES

Beaver Ridge ES

Benefield ES

Berkeley Lake ES

Bethesda ES

Britt ES

Cedar Hill ES

Centerville ES

Chattahoochee ES

Chesney ES

Cooper ES

Corley ES

Dyer ES

Ferguson ES

Graves ES

Harris ES

Hopkins ES

Jackson ES

Jenkins ES

Kanoheda ES

Knight ES

Lawrenceville ES

Lilburn ES

Lovin ES

Magill ES

McKendree ES

Meadowcreek ES

Minor ES

Mountain Park ES

Nesbit ES

Norcross ES

Norton ES

Partee ES

Pharr ES

Rockbridge ES

Rosebud ES

Shiloh ES

Simonton ES

Simpson ES

Stripling ES

Sugar Hill ES

Sycamore ES

Taylor ES

Trip ES

Winn Holt ES

Woodward Mill ES

Middle Schools

Bay Creek MS

Berkmar MS

Coleman MS

Duluth MS

Grace Snell MS

Jordan MS

Lilburn MS

Moore MS

Northbrook MS

Pinckneyville MS

Radloff MS

Richards MS

Shiloh MS

Snellville MS

Summerour MS

Sweetwater MS

Trickum MS

High Schools

Berkmar HS

Central Gwinnett HS

Discovery HS

Duluth HS

Grayson HS

Lanier HS

McClure HS

Shiloh HS

South Gwinnett HS

Other Schools

GIVE Center East (June 13-July 1, except June 20)

GIVE Center West (June 13-July 7, except June 20 and July 4)

