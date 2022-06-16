Gwinnett County Public Schools’ School Nutrition Program (SNP) is providing free breakfast and lunch through SNP’s Seamless Summer Operation (SSO) at select locations.
Meals will be provided to anyone 18 or under at designated SSO sites from through July 1 for elementary and middle schools and through July 7 for high schools.
Note that June 20 and July 4 are school holidays and all GCPS locations will be closed on those days. All meals must be consumed on-site. Contact the school directly for meal serving times. (Find a phone list at https://www.gcpsk12.org/Page/24887.)
In addition, Gwinnett County Government’s Summer Meals Program will be available through Aug. 2. The county’s program will offer free grab-and-go breakfast and lunches at 21 sites around Gwinnett, with several sites located on transit lines. Registration is not required to participate. Meals can be picked up for children ages 18-and-under (and those 19 or older with a physical or mental impairment) between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., while supplies last. For additional food resources, families can visit www.GwinnettCares.org or United Way’s 2-1-1 Contact Center.
2022 Seamless Summer Operation Sites for GCPS
Elementary Schools
Alcova ES
Alford ES
Anderson Livsey ES
Annistown ES
Arcado ES
Baggett ES
Baldwin ES
Beaver Ridge ES
Benefield ES
Berkeley Lake ES
Bethesda ES
Britt ES
Cedar Hill ES
Centerville ES
Chattahoochee ES
Chesney ES
Cooper ES
Corley ES
Dyer ES
Ferguson ES
Graves ES
Harris ES
Hopkins ES
Jackson ES
Jenkins ES
Kanoheda ES
Knight ES
Lawrenceville ES
Lilburn ES
Lovin ES
Magill ES
McKendree ES
Meadowcreek ES
Minor ES
Mountain Park ES
Nesbit ES
Norcross ES
Norton ES
Partee ES
Pharr ES
Rockbridge ES
Rosebud ES
Shiloh ES
Simonton ES
Simpson ES
Stripling ES
Sugar Hill ES
Sycamore ES
Taylor ES
Trip ES
Winn Holt ES
Woodward Mill ES
Middle Schools
Bay Creek MS
Berkmar MS
Coleman MS
Duluth MS
Grace Snell MS
Jordan MS
Lilburn MS
Moore MS
Northbrook MS
Pinckneyville MS
Radloff MS
Richards MS
Shiloh MS
Snellville MS
Summerour MS
Sweetwater MS
Trickum MS
High Schools
Berkmar HS
Central Gwinnett HS
Discovery HS
Duluth HS
Grayson HS
Lanier HS
McClure HS
Shiloh HS
South Gwinnett HS
Other Schools
GIVE Center East (June 13-July 1, except June 20)
GIVE Center West (June 13-July 7, except June 20 and July 4)
