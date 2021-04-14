Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) will host several Virtual Interview Days for bilingual teachers during April. Upcoming interview days will be held:
• Tuesday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Wednesday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Administrators will be hiring candidates who are fluent in both English and another language for multiple subject fields for the 2021-22 school year. Bilingual applicants must be able to speak, read and write the second language with intermediate to high proficiency. Primary needs are in mathematics, science, special education (all areas), elementary (K-5), language arts, social studies, computer science, health occupations and foreign language (Spanish).
Interviews are by invitation only for those who currently hold certification and for college seniors who will graduate and hold certification by July of 2021. The first step is to apply for teaching opportunities at https://www.applitrack.com/Gwinnett/onlineapp/default.aspx, then use your application ID to register to attend a virtual interview. Registration for interviews will close on April 18, or when all interview times have been filled. Please note that a request to participate does not guarantee an interview.
Check out frequently asked questions for Career Fair attendees at https://www.gcpsk12.org/Page/24485, and learn more about teaching in Gwinnett. For additional information or questions, email gcpsteach@gcpsk12.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.