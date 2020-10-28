Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) will host a Virtual Teacher Career Fair on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The fair is by invitation only for those who hold certification in a range of fields. Once an applicant requests to participate, using the link at gcpsjobs.org, GCPS’ recruitment team will review the applicant’s files and may extend an interview invitation based on file completion. Those selected for an interview will receive an email confirmation with additional instructions. GCPS principals will be offering Letters of Intent for the 2020-21 school year. Check out frequently asked questions for Career Fair attendees, and learn more about teaching in Gwinnett on the website.
Registration to attend the fair will close on Nov. 12, or when all interview times have been filled. A request to participate does not guarantee an interview. Only those candidates who have received interview confirmations will be given access to the virtual career fair platform.
For additional information or questions, email at gcpsteach@gwinnett.k12.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.