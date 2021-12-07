Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Superintendent Calvin J. Watts announced today that applications are now available for students want to serve on a new superintendent’s student advisory council. This new student advisory council will provide feedback, experiences, and perspectives on a variety of issues affecting students, schools, and communities to the superintendent. The goal for the council’s membership is that it will be comprised of two students representing each Gwinnett middle and high school.
The council will meet three times during second semester:
•Saturday, January 22—8:30 to 10 a.m. for Middle School and 10:30 a.m. to Noon for High School; Both meetings will take place in the Training Center at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, located at 437 Old Peachtree Rd. NW in Suwanee, GA 30024-2978.
•Monday, March 14—4 to 5 p.m. for High School and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for Middle School; This meeting will be a virtual meeting held on Zoom.
•Saturday, May 14—8:30 to 10 a.m. for Middle School and 10:30 a.m. to Noon for High School; These meetings will be in-person in the Training Center at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center.
Students will find the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council application in the Student Portal. The application includes four short questions about their interest in serving, ideas for improving the school experience for students, and challenges facing students and schools. In addition, the application outlines the expectations for those wanting to serve. The deadline to complete the application is Monday, Dec. 20. All students selected to serve will be notified by Friday, January 7, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.