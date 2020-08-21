As the 2020-21 school year begins, Gwinnett County Public Schools has announced its plans to focus on educational equity in the school district.
This work will focus on six areas that support the Gwinnett County Board of Education’s Equity Policy: educational opportunities and expectations, teaching and learning, student support, community engagement and partnerships, facilities and assets and human resources, leadership and staff. A team will meet for each area for a nine-week period, identifying current procedures and proposing improvements to support educational equity. The teams will analyze and improve the structures, systems and support needed to promote educational equity throughout the district.
Tommy Welch, the district’s chief equity officer, will update the members of the Gwinnett County Board of Education on the work of these teams.
At the August school board meeting, Welch will share the list of team members taking part in this review. Following that initial report, the board will learn more as information becomes available about the improvements developed in procedures, accountability measures, and the findings of both internal and external equity reports. As part of the process, the community will have the opportunity to review and provide input on the proposed equity procedures. All of these reports will culminate with an annual report on equity.
“Equity is not a program nor an initiative,” says Welch. “It is an essential part of the fabric of this organization. We are committed to educating all students and to providing the resources needed to support high-quality teaching and learning. Our commitment to educational equity in Gwinnett County Public Schools focuses on increasing student achievement while ensuring all are welcomed and valued.”
