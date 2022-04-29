Gwinnett County Public Schoos will host the Book Mobile 5K and Fun Run on Saturday, May 7, at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center. The event will raise funds to purchase new books for the Book Mobile program.
Time:
• 7:00 a.m. - Packet Pick-Up and Registration
• 8:00 a.m. - 5K starts Fun Run begins after 5K ends
Cost:
• 5K-$30
• Family discount - $85
• Fun run - $15
• Virtual -follows same pricing as 5K — $5 for shipping your shirt
Location:
• J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center 437 Old Peachtree Road NW Suwanee, GA 30024
In addition to the 5K, the event will feature music, door prizes, awards and snacks. Trophies will be given to the top overall male and female winners as well as masters male and masters female overall winners. Medals will be given to the top three in male and female five-year increment age group categories from 10 and under all the way to 70-and-up. The fun run is not timed. Participants receive shirts and medals.
